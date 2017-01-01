Why You'll Pay More For Folgers And Dunkin' Coffee

2:52p.m.

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - J. M. Smucker Co. (SJM) Wednesday announced increase in prices of its packaged coffee products sold in the U.S, including Folgers, Dunkin' Donuts and Café Bustelo.



Advertisement

The U.S coffee roaster said the prices increased an average of six percent driven largely by sustained increases in green coffee costs. The Company's K-Cup pods were excluded from the price increase.

Coffee prices have been rising sharply in the past several months, hurt largely by drought conditions in major coffee-producing countries.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Complete the form below and send a message to your friends, family and colleagues. The emails Your email:

Friends email:

Bold fields are required. U nderlined letters are accesskeys.



