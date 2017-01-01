Stryker Pulls Back Well Off Highs But Remains Positive

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After moving sharply higher in early trading, shares of Stryker (SYK) have given back some ground but remain positive in afternoon trading on Wednesday. Stryker is currently up by 1.8 percent after reaching a record intraday high.



The early rally by Stryker came after the medical device maker said it expects 2016 adjusted earnings at the high end of its previously stated range of $5.75 to $5.80 per share.

