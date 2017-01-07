Volkswagen Agrees To Plead Guilty, Pay $4.3 Bln Fines In Emissions Scandal

WOLFSBURG (dpa-AFX) - Volkswagen AG (VKW.L, VLKAF.PK, VOW.BE) said it has agreed with the U.S. government to resolve criminal and federal environmental and other civil claims against the company relating to the diesel matter. As part of the resolution, Volkswagen has agreed to pay penalties and fines totaling $4.3 billion and to a series of measures to further strengthen its compliance and control systems, including the appointment of an independent monitor for a period of three years.

The U.S. Department of Justice said that the six Volkswagen executives and employees are indicted in connection with conspiracy to cheat U.S. Emissions Tests.

Matthias Müller, Chief Executive of Volkswagen Group, said "Volkswagen deeply regrets the behavior that gave rise to the diesel crisis. We will continue to press forward with changes to our way of thinking and working."



The resolution comprises four settlements, including a plea agreement with the U.S. Department of Justice. The plea agreement is accompanied by a published Statement of Facts that lays out the findings and facts established as to the origins and evolution of the misconduct in the diesel matter.

As part of its plea agreement with the DOJ, Volkswagen AG has agreed to plead guilty to three felony counts under U.S. law. The plea agreement, which is subject to U.S. federal court approval, provides for payment of a criminal fine of $2.8 billion and the appointment of an independent monitor for a period of three years. The monitor will assess, oversee and monitor the company's compliance with the terms of the resolution, including measures to further strengthen Volkswagen's compliance, reporting and monitoring mechanisms and implementation of an enhanced ethics program.

Volkswagen has further agreed to pay a combined penalty of $1.45 billion to resolve U.S. federal environmental and customs-related civil claims. Separately, Volkswagen has agreed to pay a civil penalty of $50 million to the Civil Division of the DOJ to settle potential claims asserted under the Financial Institutions Reform, Recovery and Enforcement Act (FIRREA). Volkswagen specifically denies any liability and expressly disputes these claims, which it is settling to avoid the uncertainty and expense of protracted litigation.

The DoJ noted that a federal grand jury in the Eastern District of Michigan returned an indictment today charging six VW executives and employees for their roles in the nearly 10-year conspiracy. Heinz-Jakob Neusser, 56; Jens Hadler, 50; Richard Dorenkamp, 68; Bernd Gottweis, 69; Oliver Schmidt, 48; and Jürgen Peter, 59, all of Germany, are charged with one count of conspiracy to defraud the United States, defraud VW's U.S. customers and violate the Clean Air Act by making false representations to regulators and the public about the ability of VW's supposedly "clean diesel" vehicles to comply with U.S. emissions requirements. The indictment also charges Dorenkamp, Neusser, Schmidt and Peter with Clean Air Act violations and charges Neusser, Gottweis, Schmidt and Peter with wire fraud counts. This case has been assigned to U.S. District Judge Sean F. Cox of the Eastern District of Michigan.

Schmidt was arrested on January 7, 2017, in Miami during a visit to the United States and appeared in federal court there on Monday. The other defendants are believed to presently reside in Germany, the Justice Department said.

Volkswagen admitted in 2015 that about 11 million diesel cars worldwide were outfitted with so-called defeat devices, embedded algorithms used to game emissions tests. The settlement pushes the cost of the scandal to more than $23 billion in the U.S. and Canada and will force the company to increase the money set aside to pay fines and compensate affected customers, which currently totals 18.2 billion euros or $19.1 billion.

