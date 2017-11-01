Samsung's Lee Questioned In South Korea Corruption Probe

01/11/17

SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - Samsung Electronics Co. Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong was summoned by special prosecutors in Seoul for questioning in a bribery probe as part of a widening influence-peddling scandal centered on South Korean President Park Geun-hye and her friend. The scandal has already led to the impeachment of Park in December.

Lee, who was named by the prosecution as a suspect on Wednesday, appeared before the investigation team's office in southern Seoul to undergo questioning over suspicions the country's largest business group gave undue financial support to Park's confidant Choi Soon-sil in return for business favors.



Samsung, South Korea's largest family-run conglomerate, has donated 20.4 billion won to two non-profit foundations backed by Choi. Investigators are probing whether Samsung's payments to the foundations were made in return for South Korea's pension fund's decision to support a major merger deal between two Samsung subsidiaries in 2015.

"I deeply apologize to the South Korean people for failing to show a positive image because of this incident," Lee Jae-yong, also known as Jay Y. Lee, said upon his arrival at the South Korean special prosecutor's office.

In late November, South Korean prosecutors on Wednesday raided the offices of Samsung as well as the National Pension Service related to the corruption investigation.

The raids were related to allegations against Samsung that it bribed Choi to win state approval for a controversial merger of its two affiliates, including Samsung C&T Corp.

Choi is alleged to have used her influence to extort money from corporations like Samsung, Hyundai and LG. Choi has since been arrested, while Park faces criminal investigation for aiding in her friend's scheme.

Park was impeached by parliament for her supposed involvement in the scandal on December 9. She could become the first democratically elected leader in South Korea to leave office if her impeachment is upheld by the Constitutional Court.

