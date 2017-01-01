U.K. GDP Expands 0.5% In Q4: NIESR

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The U.K. economy expanded at a steady pace in the fourth quarter, the National Institute of Economic and Social Research said Wednesday.

Output grew 0.5 percent in the fourth quarter, the same pace as seen in three months ended November.



The think tank said the estimate suggested that the economy expanded 2 percent in 2016 after rising 2.2 percent in 2015.

The composition of economic growth in 2016 has been unbalanced, robust consumer spending has compensated for the weakness in other sectors, James Warren, Research Fellow at NIESR, said.

"Consumers face significant headwinds this year and next, not least the increase in consumer price inflation that is a consequence of pass through from the depreciation of sterling in 2016," he added.

