Südzucker Q3 Operating Result Rises; Lifts FY Operating Result Outlook

1:39a.m.

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Südzucker AG (SUEZF.PK) reported that its operating result for third-quarter significantly increased to 118 million euros from 64 million euros in the prior year.

Quarterly EBITDA rose to 230 million euros from 174 million euros last year.



Revenues for the third-quarter grew to 1.700 billion euros from 1.618 billion euros last year.

For fiscal 2016/17, the company expects a further rise in the operating result. It is now expects consolidated operating result to be between 380 million euros and 410 million euros, driven mainly by improved sugar segment results.

Südzucker now expects the CropEnergies segment's result to range between 70 million euros and 85 million euros. The fruit segment's result forecast remains unchanged; higher than last year's 62 million euros.

Looking ahead, the company continues to expect for financial year 2016/17 group revenues of 6.4 billion euros to 6.6 billion euros, compared to previous year's 6.4 billion euros.

For the full fiscal 2016/17, The sugar segment, and now also the special products segment, are expected to generate revenues comparable to last year. The CropEnergies segment's revenues are now expected to come in at between 685 million euros and 715 million euros. The fruit segment's revenues are expected to rise sharply.

