12.01.2017

Press release

Hypoport strengthens its market position by acquiring two software companies from the insurance industry

Berlin, 12 January 2017: Hypoport AG acquired all of the shares in Maklersoftware.com GmbH and Innosystems GmbH on 10 January 2017. By acquiring these two software companies, Hypoport AG is significantly bolstering its competitive position in the insurtech market. In addition to the efficient administration of insurance portfolios, the Hypoport Group can now offer market participants proven advisory software and a comprehensive price comparison tool for insurance products. Hypoport is thus forging ahead with its strategy of providing integrated solutions for insurance brokers and helping to digitalise the entire value chain.

Digitalisation represents a huge challenge for Germany's insurance market. Until now, collaboration between market participants in the insurance industry has mainly been based on a mishmash of outdated and incompatible technologies. At the same time, margins in insurance sales are being squeezed more and more. There are currently no companies offering end-to- end solutions that are fit for the future.

A combination of IT skills, insurance expertise and financial strength is needed if the integrated digitalisation of insurance sales is to be advanced. Many small companies offer excellent solutions for individual aspects but are unable to expand them into end-to-end solutions by themselves. In June 2016, Hypoport acquired NKK AG, a leading provider of software for the administration of broker portfolios. By acquiring Maklersoftware.com, the Hypoport Group is gaining a solution to support the provision of non-captive customer advice. Innosystems GmbH is contributing systems for comparing insurance products. Hypoport is bringing its insurtech subsidiaries together under one roof, thereby creating an integrated range of products for digitalised processes in insurance sales. Integrating the new subsidiaries opens up enormous potential synergies for all partners thanks to the collaboration and broader market access.

"Hypoport is helping to digitalise the financial services markets. With our EUROPACE B2B marketplace, we are the market leader in Germany for loan brokerage and are striving to achieve this position in the insurance market too," says Ronald Slabke, Chief Executive Officer of Hypoport AG. Stephan Gawarecki, member of the Management Board responsible for establishing the insurtech activities, adds: "The volume of premiums in the German insurance market amounts to EUR200 billion per year. We believe the digital revolution in this market offers huge potential and we are continuing steadfastly with our strategy of acquisitions aimed at strengthening our market position."

Information on Hypoport AG The Hypoport Group is a technology-based financial service provider. The business model is based on its three mutually supporting business units: Private Clients, Financial Service Providers, and Institutional Clients. All three units are engaged in the distribution of financial services, facilitated or supported by finance-technology ('fintech'). As a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hypoport, Europace AG develops and operates the web-based EUROPACE financial marketplace, which is Germany's largest platform for mortgages, building finance products and personal loans. A fully integrated system links more than 350 partners - banks, insurers and financial product distributors. Several thousand users execute some 35.000 transactions worth a total of up to EUR4 billion on EUROPACE every month. The Hypoport subsidiary Dr. Klein & Co. AG is an independent online distributor of financial products. This firm's specialists provide private clients with a full range of advisory services around mortgage finance, insurance and retirement planning. Dr. Klein & Co. AG has been a major financial service partner to housing companies and commercial property investors since 1954. Hypoport AG is headquartered in Berlin, employs about 750 people and is listed in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. At the end of 2015 Hypoport was admitted to the SDAX.

Contact Michaela Reimann Head of Investor Relations & Public Affairs Tel: +49 (0)30 42086 1936 Email: ir@hypoport.de www.hypoport.com

Hypoport AG Klosterstraße 71 D-10179 Berlin

Language: English Company: Hypoport AG Klosterstraße 71 10179 Berlin Germany Phone: +49/30 42086-0 Fax: +49/30 42086-1999 E-mail: ir@hypoport.de Internet: www.hypoport.de ISIN: DE0005493365 WKN: 549336 Indices: SDAX Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

