Marks & Spencer Q3 Group Sales Up 5.9%; FY Guidance Unchanged

2:32a.m.

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Marks & Spencer Group Plc (MAKSY.PK, MAKSF.PK, MKS.L) reported that its Group sales were up 5.9% on a reported basis in the 13 weeks to 31 December. In constant currency, Group sales were up 4.3%. Total UK like-for-like sales were up 1.3%. International sales were up 2.9% at constant currency benefiting from earlier shipments of spring ranges to franchise partners.



Third-quarter Clothing & Home sales rose by 3.1% of which approximately 1.5% was due to the shift in reporting period, which led to the inclusion of five additional days of the December sale. Clothing & Home LFL sales were up by 2.3%. Food sales rose by 5.6%, with LFL sales up by 0.6%.

Steve Rowe, Chief Executive, said: "As we look forward, our Q4 reported numbers will be adversely affected by sale timing and a later Easter. Against the background of uncertain consumer confidence the business remains focused on delivering the strategic actions announced last year."

Marks & Spencer said its full year guidance remains unchanged. The Group will report Full Year 2016/17 results on 24 May 2017.

