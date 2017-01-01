Romania Industrial Production Climbs In November

BUCHAREST (dpa-AFX) - Romania's industrial production increased in November from a year ago, driven by strong growth in manufacturing, figures from the National Institute of Statistics showed Thursday.

Industrial production rose a seasonally and working-day-adjusted 1.5 percent year-over-year in November. Manufacturing production alone grew by 4.2 percent.



At the same time, mining and quarrying output declined 7.4 percent and output in the energy sector contracted by 1.8 percent.

On an unadjusted basis, industrial production climbed 5.3 percent in November from a year ago.

Month-on-month, industrial production gained 0.6 percent in November.

