Booker Group 16-week LFL Sales Up 3.2%

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Booker Group PLC (BOK.L) reported that its total sales were up 2.9% and like-for-likes were up 3.2% for the 16 weeks to 30 December 2016. Group non tobacco sales rose by 4.8% with non tobacco like-for-likes up 5.1%. Group tobacco sales declined by 1.3% with tobacco like-for-likes down 1.0%. Booker Group said it remains on course to meet expectations for the year ending 24 March 2017.



Charles Wilson, Chief Executive, said: "Booker Group continues to make good progress with like-for-like non tobacco sales up 5.1%. Our plans to Focus, Drive and Broaden Booker Group are on track. Budgens and Londis are making a solid contribution to the Group. We continue to help our retail, catering and small business customers prosper through improving our choice, prices and service."

