Witten, January 12, 2017, According to preliminary unaudited figures, Sangui BioTech International Inc. achieved revenues in the amount of approximately USD 36,000 from license fees in the first half year of fiscal 2017 (as of December 31, 2016). Due to increased revenues of the wound spray Granulox, the resulting licensing income in the first half year increased by 33% compared to the same period of the previous year. After a cautious first quarter, especially a strong end-of-year business was responsible for this development. Particularly pleasing was the fact that the increase in revenues was caused by expanding business with existing partners, e.g. Silanes in Mexico, and not by one-time effects with new contract partners.

"As in previous years, we were able to look back on a strong year-end business. The development in Mexico is more than pleasing. The fact that Granulox's foreign revenues have more than doubled over the past 12 months shows that the business is developing on an increasingly broader basis. This effect will be intensified by the planned activities of our partners in Southeast Asia, Russia and the UK, among others. Our business is also subject to seasonal fluctuations. As a result, revenues of the following quarter are not expected to reach that of the quarter under report. For the full year 2017, however, we are counting on the further growth in total revenues for Granulox, "explains Michael Sander, Managing Director of SastoMed GmbH, to which Sangui BioTech GmbH has licensed the worldwide distribution rights for the wound spray Granulox.

Sangui BioTech International, Inc. ("SGBI") is a holding company the shares of which are being traded on the OTCQB venture stage marketplace for early stage and developing U.S. and international companies (OTCQB: SGBI). Companies are current in their reporting and undergo an annual verification and management certification process. Sangui shares also trade on the OTC markets of Berlin and Hamburg-Hannover stock exchanges (symbol: SBH). Its purpose is to provide financing and access to the capital markets for the enterprises of the Sangui group. SanguiBioTech GmbH is a ninety percent subsidiary of Sangui BioTech International, Inc.

For more information please contact: Sangui Biotech International, Inc. Thomas Striepe Fax: +49 (2302) 915191 e-mail: info@sangui.de

Some of the statements contained in this news release discuss future expectations, contain projections of results of operation or financial condition or state other "forward-looking" information. These statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the statements. The forward-looking information is based on various factors and is derived using numerous assumptions. Important factors that may cause actual results to differ from projections include, among many others, the ability of the Company to raise sufficient capital to meet operating requirements. Words such as "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward- looking statements. Unless required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

