Board Changes

5:23a.m.

Alpha Returns Group PLC ("Alpha Returns" or the "Company")

12 January 2017

Board Changes

The Board of Alpha Returns, the AIM traded investing company focusing on investments in high-growth Asian economies, is pleased to announce the appointment of Nigel Brent Fitzpatrick MBE, aged 67, as an independent non- executive director with immediate effect. Brent has over 20 years' experience as a corporate finance consultant and brings with him considerable quoted company experience, with current directorships including Acorn Growth plc, Lombard Capital plc, Powerhouse Energy Group plc and Vela Technologies plc. He has been instrumental in advising a number of companies on their acquisitions, funding and subsequent flotations. Mr Fitzpatrick was Chairman of Global Marine Energy plc, an AIM traded oil services company. He is also currently Chairman of RiskAlliance Group Limited and Aboyne-Clyde Rubber Estates of Ceylon Limited. He is a member of the Audit Committee Institute. In the Queen's Birthday Honours List 2012, Mr. Fitzpatrick was awarded an MBE for services to education.

In addition, Chan Cheong Yee (Quattro), an Executive Director of the Company, will act as Interim Chairman until the appointment of a Chairman in due course.

Quattro Chan, Interim Chairman, commented:



Advertisement

"I am delighted to welcome Brent Fitzpatrick to the board. Brent brings a wealth of experience to Alpha Returns especially in the area of corporate finance. We look forward to working with Brent to create value for the shareholders of Alpha Returns."

Additional information:

The information detailed below is disclosed in accordance with Rule 17 and Schedule Two (g) of the AIM Rules. Except as disclosed below, there is no other information which falls to be disclosed under these rules.

Mr Fitzpatrick holds no shares or options in Alpha Returns. He is or has during the last five years been a director or partner in the following companies or partnerships: Current: Aboyne-Clyde Rubber Estates of Ceylon Ltd, Acorn Growth Plc, Forward Catering (Yorkshire) Ltd, J Burdon & Partners Ltd, Lombard Capital plc, Low Wave Ltd, National Governors' Association, Ocean Park Developments Ltd, Path Investments plc, Pondermatters Ltd, Powerhouse Energy Group Plc, Powerhouse Energy UK Ltd, RiskAlliance Consulting Ltd, RiskAlliance Finance Ltd, RiskAlliance Group Ltd, RiskAlliance Management Services Ltd, Vela Technologies plc, Wakefield City Academies Trust, Wey Education Schools Trust. Previous: 1812 Resources Ltd, Double V Ltd, Guscio plc, Halcyon Oil & Gas Ltd, NIM Engineering Ltd, Optometrics Corporation, Tim (My Life is Brilliant) Ltd. Mr Fitzpatrick was appointed a director of: NIM Engineering Ltd ("NIM") on 29 January 2004. The company was placed into administration on 20 March 2007. On 29 March 2008, the administration period ended and NIM became subject to a creditors' voluntary liquidation with an estimated deficiency as regards creditors of £3.2 million, of which £2.4 million was owed to its parent company. Mr Fitzpatrick was a non-executive director of the parent company and its representative on the board of NIM which was dissolved in January 2014. Conferaccom Ltd and of Holly Benson Communications Ltd, both subsidiaries of Real Affinity plc, on 22 February 2008, as Real Affinity's board representative. He resigned as a director of Conferaccom on 14 August 2008 and of Holly Benson Communications and Real Affinity, where he was a non-executive director, on 1 October 2008. Conferaccom was placed into administration on 28 May 2008 and Holly Benson and Real Affinity likewise on 28 November 2008. The administration of Real Affinity was concluded in December 2009 with no dividend to unsecured creditors of £1.29 million. Holly Benson Communications was wound-up via a creditors' voluntary liquidation in November 2011 with no return to creditors; likewise Conferaccom in June 2015 with an estimated deficiency as regards creditors of £5.8 million. Onyx Media Limited on 1 May 2003 and resigned on 15 June 2005. The company was placed into creditors' voluntary liquidation on 20 June 2005 with an estimated deficiency as regards creditors of £400,000. It was dissolved in April 2011. Mr Fitzpatrick was appointed a director of Vela Technologies plc on 15 January 2013 following the approval of a corporate voluntary arrangement on 14 January 2013 which was completed on 29 August 2013.

-ends-

For further information:

Alpha Returns Group plc Christopher Neo 020 3286 6388 Executive Director

ZAI Corporate Finance Ltd (NOMAD) Peter Trevelyan-Clark/Tim Cofman 020 7060 2220

Peterhouse Corporate Finance Duncan Vasey/Lucy Williams 020 7220 9797 (Broker)

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Alpha Returns Group plc via GlobeNewswire

B7FD916R9

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Complete the form below and send a message to your friends, family and colleagues. The emails Your email:

Friends email:

Bold fields are required. U nderlined letters are accesskeys.



