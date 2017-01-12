PayPoint plc : Notice of Interim Management Statement

Notice of Interim Management Statement PayPoint plc advises that it will issue its Interim Management Statement for the third quarter, period ended 31 December 2016, on Thursday, 26 January 2017.

Enquiries: RLM Finsbury: 020 7251 3801 Rollo Head

PayPoint plc: 01707 600300 Susan Court

We support market leading national networks across 39,000 convenience stores in the UK and Romania so that our customers are always close to a PayPoint store. In thousands of locations, as well as at home or on the move, people use us better to control their household finances, essential payments and in-store services, like parcels. Our UK network contains more branches than all banks, supermarkets and Post Offices together, putting us at the heart of communities for over 10 million regular weekly customers.

We have a proven track record of decades of tech-led innovation, providing retailers with tools that attract customers into their shops. Our industry- leading payments systems give first class service to the customers of over 1,500 clients - utility companies, retailers, transport firms and mobile phone providers, government and more.

We are on and offline; providing for payments by cash, card including contactless; retail, phone and digital; at home, work and whilst out and about from Land's End to the highlands and islands - helping to keep modern life moving.

Multichannel payments

We offer clients streamlined consumer payment processing and transaction routing in one, seamlessly integrated solution, through MultiPay. This gives customers the flexibility to pay in the way that best suits them; including mobile app, online, text, phone/IVR and cash in-store.

MultiPay is live with Utilita, a fast growing challenger energy supplier. We have signed several other energy companies, a framework agreement with Procurement for Housing and, significantly, Scottish and Southern Energy, our first Big 6 energy client

Retail networks

In the UK, our network includes over 29,000 local shops including Co-op, Spar, Sainsbury's Local, Tesco Express and thousands of independent outlets. These outlets are quick and convenient places to make energy meter prepayments, bill payments, benefit payments, mobile phone top-ups, transport tickets, TV licences, cash withdrawals and more.

Our Romanian network continues to grow profitably. We have more than 10,200 local shops, helping people to make cash bill payments, money transfers, road tax payments and mobile phone top-ups. Our clients include all the major utilities and telcos and many other consumer service companies.

In the UK, our Collect+ network offers parcel collection and return services in nearly 6,000 convenient outlets. Customers use Collect+ for their parcels from major retailers including Amazon, eBay, ASOS, New Look, John Lewis, House of Fraser, M&S and Very. The Collect+ brand is jointly owned with Yodel.

The UK network also includes over 4,200 LINK branded ATMs, and 10,000 of our terminals enable retailers to accept debit, credit and contactless payments, including Apple Pay.

We operate over 3,000 Western Union agencies in the UK and Romania for international and domestic money transfers.

