European Shares Slide As Trump Offers Little Clarity

6:18a.m.

VIENNA (dpa-AFX) - European stocks fell on Thursday, with London's FTSE 100 snapping its lengthiest run of record-breaking run, after U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's first press conference since the Nov.8 presidential election offered little clarity on his proposed plans for fiscal stimulus and infrastructure spending.

Trump's comments on Wednesday that the U.S. government will create new bidding procedures for the drug industry and his pledge to forge ahead with plans for a wall on the southern U.S. border with Mexico also weighed on markets.

As risk sentiment wanes, investors largely ignored positive data releases. While the German economy expanded at the fastest pace in five years in 2016, Eurozone industrial production grew much more than expected in November, separate reports showed today.

The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index was down 0.28 percent at 363.89 in late opening deals after two days of gains. The German DAX was declining 0.4 percent, France's CAC 40 index was moving down 0.3 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was down 0.1 percent.



Advertisement

Sodexo shares dropped 1.5 percent. The French food services and facilities management company reported a drop in first-quarter consolidated revenues, reflecting weakness in its energy and resources unit.

Barratt Developments tumbled 2 percent in London. The housebuilder reported that it had completed 367 homes in London during the six months ended December, down 56 percent from the same period last year.

Associated British Food shares lost 3 percent. The company reported a drop in like-for-like sales over the Christmas trading period at discount fashion store Primark in Germany and the Netherlands.

Tesco fell 2.5 percent despite reporting a rise in Christmas sales.

Compagnie Financiere Richemont shares soared 8 percent after the Swiss luxury goods group posted 6 percent growth in third-quarter sales from the previous year.

German sugar producer Südzucker rallied 3 percent after lifting its FY operating result outlook.

Shares of JD Sports Fashion jumped 10 percent. The British sportswear firm expects full-year headline pre-tax profit to be ahead of market expectations by up to 15 percent.

Department store Debenhams rallied 5 percent as it beat forecasts with a five percent rise in like-for-like sales during the seven-week Christmas period.

Marks & Spencer advanced 2.5 percent after reporting the first sales growth from its clothing arm in almost two years.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Complete the form below and send a message to your friends, family and colleagues. The emails Your email:

Friends email:

Bold fields are required. U nderlined letters are accesskeys.



