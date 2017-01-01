Mexican Peso Advances To 2-day High Versus U.S. Dollar

MEXICO CITY (dpa-AFX) - The Mexican Peso climbed against the U.S. dollar in the European session on Thursday, recovering from yesterday's slump following the Trump's warning to impose a "major border tax" on U.S. companies who relocate businesses outside the country.



Trump insisted that he would build a full border wall with Mexico, and force the Mexican government for its payment later.

The Mexican Peso climbed to a 2-day high of 21.64 against the greenback, up by 1.8 percent from Wednesday's record low of 22.04.

