Delta Air Lines Inc Q4 Profit Falls 35%

ATLANTA (dpa-AFX) - Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL) released earnings for fourth quarter that dropped from last year.

The company said its bottom line dropped to $604 million, or $0.82 per share. This was lower than $926 million, or $1.18 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.82 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company said revenue for the quarter fell 0.4% to $9.46 billion. This was down from $9.50 billion last year.

Delta Air Lines Inc earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $604 Mln. vs. $926 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -34.8% -EPS (Q4): $0.82 vs. $1.18 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -30.5% -Analysts Estimate: $0.82 -Revenue (Q4): $9.46 Bln vs. $9.50 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -0.4%

