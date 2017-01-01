Euro Climbs Ahead Of ECB Minutes

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 7.30 am ET Thursday, the ECB publishes the account of monetary policy meeting of the Governing Council held on December 7 and 8. At the meeting, the bank had decided to extend the bond purchases till the end of next year, which was longer-than-expected, but its pace will ease after March.



Ahead of the release, the euro advanced against its major rivals.

The euro was worth 1.0669 against the greenback, 121.74 against the yen, 0.8680 against the pound and 1.0739 against the Swiss franc as of 7:25 am ET.

