Delta Air Lines Q4 Profit Down; Expects Pressures On Margins In Q1

7:42a.m.

ATLANTA (dpa-AFX) - Delta Air Lines (DAL) reported that its net income for the fourth-quarter declined about 37% to $622 million from last year's with earnings per share decreasing to $0.84 from $1.25 last year. Results for the latest-quarter included the full 2016 impact of the new contract totaling $475 million of expense, of which $380 million relates to the first three quarters of the year.

"As we move into 2017, we are seeing our unit revenues turn positive which should return the company to margin expansion by the back half of the year. This will allow us to produce the solid returns and cash flows that investors rely upon from Delta," said Ed Bastian, Delta's chief executive officer.

Adjusted net income for the fourth-quarter dropped to $0.82 from $1.18 in the prior year. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.82 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Adjusted pre-tax income for the quarter was $923 million, a $524 million decrease from the December 2015 quarter, primarily driven by the new pilot agreement.

Adjusted fuel expense declined $240 million compared to the same period in 2015, as 12 percent higher market prices were offset by prior year hedge losses. Delta's adjusted fuel price per gallon for the December quarter was $1.60.

CASM-Ex including profit sharing increased 10.6 percent for the December 2016 quarter compared to the prior year period primarily driven by the impact of the new pilot agreement ratified on December 1, 2016 with retroactive effect to January 1, 2016. Results for the December quarter include the full 2016 impact of the new contract totaling $475 million of expense, of which $380 million relates to the first three quarters of the year.

Non-operating expense declined $116 million for the quarter due to a $75 million loss in prior year for the write-off of Venezuela currency and $10 million of lower interest expense from Delta's debt reduction initiatives.

Total operating revenue for the quarter declined to $9.46 billion from $9.50 billion in the prior year.Wall Street expected revenues of $9.4 billion for the quarter. Passenger unit revenues declined 2.7 percent on a 0.9 percent increase in capacity.

For the first-quarter, Delta expects pressures on margins as the pace of change in unit revenue will not match the cost impact of higher fuel prices and employee wage increases. This margin pressure is likely to peak in the first-quarter, and the company expects margins to expand beginning in the second half of the year.

