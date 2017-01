SemiLEDs Issues Q2 Revenue Outlook

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - While reporting its first-quarter financial results today, SemiLEDs Corp. (LEDS), a Taiwan-based maker of LED chips and components, provided revenue outlook for the second quarter ending February 28, 2017.



For the second quarter, the company projects revenue to be about $2.1 million plus or minus 10 percent.

