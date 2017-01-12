GNW-News: Hawesko Holding AG: Hawesko Group strengthens positioning in fine wine segment with ultra-premium specialist WeinArt (english)

Hawesko Holding AG: Hawesko Group strengthens positioning in fine wine segment with ultra-premium specialist WeinArt

Hamburg, 12 January 2017. The wine trading group Hawesko Holding AG (HAW GR, HAWG.DE, DE0006042708) acquired a 51% interest in WeinArt Handelsgesellschaft mbH in Geisenheim as of 1 January 2017. WeinArt specialises in ultra-premium wines, particularly French vintages from the Bordeaux and Burgundy appellations. Moreover, WeinArt holds a 75% interest in the Rüdesheim-based Grand Cru Select Weinhandelsgesellschaft mbH, which sells exclusive wines from the Bordeaux, Burgundy and Champagne regions as a wholesaler.



Sales figures for the two companies are in the low double-digit million euro range. The business development is expected to be stable in the coming years. The sellers are Tocos Beteiligung GmbH - the majority shareholder of Hawesko Holding AG - and WeinArt's managing director Nedjelko Mrcela. He will retain a 49% interest in the company.

Both Nedjelko Mrcela as well as Thomas Haenle, who is managing partner of Grand Cru Select, will continue to support the companies with their expertise and competence as managing directors. Nedjelko Mrcela said, "The Hawesko Group's majority interest in WeinArt is the right step at the right time, as the pooling of competences in the ultra-premium segment provides us with even greater opportunities for further sustainable development." Thomas Haenle added: "To be sure: our relationships with customers and producers will not change and we will maintain continuity."

Regarding the potential of the acquisition, Thorsten Hermelink, CEO of Hawesko Holding AG, commented, "With the interest in WeinArt and thus in Grand Cru Select as well, we are adding an important component - in accordance with our long-term strategy - to our expertise in fine wine in both the B2B and B2C segments. The individuality and character of both companies, especially with respect to relationships with customers and producers, will be maintained. Both WeinArt and Grand Cru Select as well as our existing B2B and retail brands will benefit from joining together. At the same time, we are strengthening our positioning of the Hawesko Group as the No. 1 in premium wines." # # #

