JetBlue Airways December Traffic, Capacity Rise

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - JetBlue Airways Corp. (JBLU) reported that its preliminary traffic for the month of December 2016 increased 4.5 percent from the year-ago period to 3.97 billion revenue passenger miles or RPMs. Capacity for the month increased 3.1 percent from the prior-year period to 4.72 billion available seat miles or ASMs.



Load factor for the month was 84.1 percent, an increase of 1.1 points from the same period of the prior year.

JetBlue's preliminary completion factor was 99.0 percent and its on-time performance in the month was 71.3 percent. JetBlue's preliminary revenue per available seat mile or RASM for December decreased about one and a half percent year over year.

