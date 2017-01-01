Oil Above $52 As Saudis Slash Output

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil futures rose for a second day Thursday amid signs the global supply glut may dwindle in the first half of 2017.

While U.S. producers are ramping up, Saudi Arabia has reduced oil production to less than 10 million barrels a day, the lowest in two years, Bloomberg reports.



OPEC Secretary-General Mohammad Sanusi Barkindo of Nigeria expressed hopes that OPEC and Russia will follow through on planned output quotas.

"I remain very confident with what I have seen in the last several months," Barkindo said at the Atlantic Council's Global Energy Forum in Abu Dhabi. "The level of commitment from both sides ... is unparalleled."

Meanwhile in North America, Kinder Morgan won approval from BC for its Trans Mountain pipeline expansion. And yesterday, the EIA reported a large build in U.S. oil inventories.

WTI light sweet crude oil for February was up $1.43 at $52.25 a barrel this morning.

