Dollar Mixed Ahead Of Weekly Jobless Claims, Import Price Index

8:41a.m.

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. weekly jobless claims for the week ended January 7 and import and export prices for December are due at 8:30 am ET Thursday. Ahead of these reports, the greenback traded mixed against its major opponents. While the greenback held steady against the yen and the pound, it fell against the franc and the euro.



The greenback was worth 114.18 against the yen, 1.0075 against the franc, 1.0666 against the euro and 1.2290 against the pound at 8:25 am ET.

