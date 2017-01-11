DGAP-DD: LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (english)

8:44a.m.

DGAP-DD: LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

12.01.2017 / 14:28 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name

Title: Dr. First name: Rolf Last name(s): Stomberg

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status

Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body



Advertisement

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft

b) LEI

529900PTLRE72EMYIJ77

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE0005470405

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 64.53 EUR 14777.37 EUR 64.53 EUR 1226.07 EUR 64.53 EUR 387.18 EUR 64.54 EUR 7099.40 EUR 64.54 EUR 5163.20 EUR 64.54 EUR 1290.80 EUR 64.54 EUR 1032.64 EUR 64.55 EUR 1484.65 EUR 64.56 EUR 5164.80 EUR 64.56 EUR 1484.88 EUR 64.56 EUR 903.84 EUR 64.57 EUR 5165.60 EUR 64.57 EUR 3422.21 EUR 64.57 EUR 1291.40 EUR 64.57 EUR 258.28 EUR 64.59 EUR 3423.27 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 64.5489 EUR 53575.5900 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

2017-01-11; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Name: Xetra MIC: XETR

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

12.01.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Language: English Company: LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft Kennedyplatz 1 50569 Köln Germany Internet: www.lanxess.com

End of News DGAP News Service ---------------------------------------------------------------------------

32301 12.01.2017

Complete the form below and send a message to your friends, family and colleagues. The emails Your email:

Friends email:

Bold fields are required. U nderlined letters are accesskeys.



