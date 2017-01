U.S. Import Prices Rebound Less Than Expected In December

8:58a.m.

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While fuel prices showed a substantial rebound, the Labor Department released a report on Thursday showing that U.S. import prices rose by less than expected in the month of December.



Advertisement

The Labor Department said import prices climbed by 0.4 percent in December after edging down by a revised 0.2 percent in November.

Economists had expected import prices to increase by 0.7 percent compared to the 0.3 percent drop originally reported for the previous month.

The report also said export prices rose by 0.3 percent in December after slipping by 0.1 percent in November. Export prices had been expected to inch up by 0.2 percent.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Complete the form below and send a message to your friends, family and colleagues. The emails Your email:

Friends email:

Bold fields are required. U nderlined letters are accesskeys.