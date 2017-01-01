U.S. Weekly Jobless Claims Rebound Less Than Expected

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After reporting a notable decrease in first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits over the two previous weeks, the Labor Department released a report on Thursday showing a modest rebound in initial jobless claims in the week ended January 7th.

The report said initial jobless claims rose to 247,000, an increase of 10,000 from the previous week's revised level of 237,000.

Economists had expected jobless claims to climb to 255,000 from the 235,000 originally reported for the previous week.



Meanwhile, the Labor Department said the less volatile four-week moving average edged down to 256,500, a decrease of 1,750 from the previous week's revised average of 258,250.

Continuing claims, a reading on the number of people receiving ongoing unemployment assistance also fell by 29,000 to 2.087 million in the week ended December 31st.

The four-week moving average of continuing claims still rose to 2,086,750, an increase of 16,500 from the previous week's revised average of 2,070,250.

Last Friday, the Labor Department released a separate report showing weaker than expected job growth during the month of December but also a significant acceleration in the pace of wage growth.

The Labor Department said non-farm payroll employment climbed by 156,000 jobs in December, while economists had expected an increase of about 175,000 jobs.

The increase in employment in November was upwardly revised to 204,000, but the increase in employment in October was downwardly revised to 135,000, reflecting a net addition of 19,000 jobs.

The report also said the unemployment rate inched up to 4.7 percent in December from 4.6 percent in November, matching economist estimates.

The uptick in the employment rate came after it fell to its lowest level since hitting a matching rate in August of 2007 in the previous month.

Additionally, the Labor Department said the annual rate of growth in average hourly employee earnings accelerated to 2.9 percent from 2.5 percent, reaching the fastest rate of growth since June of 2009.

