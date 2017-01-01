Amazon Plans To Create Addl 100,000 Jobs In U.S. Over Next 18 Months

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) said that it plans to create an additional 100,000 full-time, full-benefit jobs in the U.S. over the next 18 months. Many of the roles will be in new fulfillment centers that have been announced over the past several months and are currently under construction in Texas, California, Florida, New Jersey and many other states across the country.



Over the past five years, Amazon created over 150,000 jobs in the United States, growing its workforce here from 30,000 employees in 2011 to over 180,000 at the end of 2016.

Amazon plans to grow its full-time U.S.-based workforce from 180,000 in 2016 to over 280,000 by mid-2018.

In addition to direct job creation, Amazon businesses like Marketplace and Amazon Flex will continue to create hundreds of thousands of jobs for people across the U.S. who want the flexibility to start their own business, work part-time or set their own schedule.

