ECB December Session Minutes Reveal Opposition To QE Extension

9:50a.m.

VIENNA (dpa-AFX) - European Central Bank policymakers were divided in the decision to extend asset purchases in the December rate-setting session with those having reservations about the stimulus measure opposing its prolongation, suggesting that the split may continue as inflation accelerates in the 19-nation economy.

The minutes, which the ECB calls 'the account', of the December 7-8 Governing Council session, published on Thursday, said the ECB Chief Economist Peter Praet presented two options during the session - to continue asset purchases from April 2017 at the current pace of EUR 80 billion for an additional six months, or to extend the programme by nine months until the end of December 2017 at a monthly pace of EUR 60 billion.

Very broad support emerged among members for the second option, the minutes said. The second option was seen as striking the right balance between providing a signal of confidence and the need to preserve stability in an uncertain environment, while having clear merits in terms of flexibility to respond to adverse circumstances and safeguarding operational feasibility, the report added.



"A few members could not support either of the two options that had been proposed, while welcoming the scaling-down of purchases and other elements of the proposals, in view of their well-known general skepticism regarding the APP and public debt purchases in particular," the ECB minutes said.

In the meeting, the bank left all its three interest rates unchanged for a sixth consecutive session and retained its asset purchases of EUR 80 billion a month till March next year, but decided to reduce the size beyond that to EUR 60 billion a month till December 2017.

The reduction in the monthly pace, dubbed 'tapering' by markets, and some adjustments to the asset purchase programme parameters would leave sufficient room for manoeuvre to upscale the programme if needed and allowing for a prolonged presence of the Eurosystem in the market, the bank said.

It was suggested that a longer horizon for the purchases, beyond the proposed intended horizon of December 2017, could reinforce a sustained market presence of the Eurosystem to shield the euro area recovery for longer from possible adverse influences, the minutes said.

Policymakers pointed out that the outlook showed insufficient progress towards a sustained adjustment in the path of inflation towards the Governing Council's inflation aim of 'below, but close to 2 percent'. Political uncertainty is also high with several key euro countries holding elections this year.

"As uncertainty was high, further volatility in financial market prices, notably in bond markets, could not be ruled out," the ECB said.

The ECB is set to hold its next rate setting session on January 19.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

