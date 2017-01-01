European Markets Weakened In Reaction To Trump Statements

12:14p.m.

VIENNA (dpa-AFX) - The European markets ended Thursday's session with modest losses. Investors in Europe had their first opportunity to react to yesterday's press conference from U.S. President-elect Donald Trump. It was Trump's first press conference in months and it covered a wide range of topics.

Trump vowed that the healthcare reform law known as Obamacare would be repealed and replaced "almost simultaneously" and reiterated his claim that Mexico will reimburse the U.S. for a proposed border wall.

During opening remarks, Trump also called for new bidding procedures for the drug industry in order to lower prices, claiming the companies are "getting away with murder."

Pharmaceutical stocks were under pressure in Europe on Thursday, in reaction to Trump's statements. However, luxury goods companies turned in a solid performance after a strong sales report from Swiss company Richemont.

European Central Bank policymakers were divided in the decision to extend asset purchases in the December rate-setting session with those having reservations about the stimulus measure opposing its prolongation, suggesting that the split may continue as inflation accelerates in the 19-nation economy.

The minutes, which the ECB calls 'the account', of the December 7-8 Governing Council session, published on Thursday, said the ECB Chief Economist Peter Praet presented two options during the session - to continue asset purchases from April 2017 at the current pace of EUR 80 billion for an additional six months, or to extend the programme by nine months until the end of December 2017 at a monthly pace of EUR 60 billion.

Very broad support emerged among members for the second option, the minutes said. The second option was seen as striking the right balance between providing a signal of confidence and the need to preserve stability in an uncertain environment, while having clear merits in terms of flexibility to respond to adverse circumstances and safeguarding operational feasibility, the report added.

"A few members could not support either of the two options that had been proposed, while welcoming the scaling-down of purchases and other elements of the proposals, in view of their well-known general skepticism regarding the APP and public debt purchases in particular," the ECB minutes said.

Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said the recent data is consistent with some further upgrade of growth forecast. But the process has not started yet, he told lawmakers on Thursday.



The U.K. economy expanded at a steady pace in the fourth quarter, the National Institute of Economic and Social Research said Wednesday.

Output grew 0.5 percent in the fourth quarter, the same pace as seen in three months ended November.

The think tank said the estimate suggested that the economy expanded 2 percent in 2016 after rising 2.2 percent in 2015.

The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index weakened by 0.65 percent. The Euro Stoxx 50 index of eurozone bluechip stocks decreased 0.64 percent, while the Stoxx Europe 50 index, which includes some major U.K. companies, lost 0.77 percent.

The DAX of Germany dropped 1.07 percent and the CAC 40 of France fell 0.51 percent. The FTSE 100 of the U.K. gained 0.03 percent, but the SMI of Switzerland finished lower by 0.62 percent.

In Frankfurt, sugar producer Südzucker climbed 3.29 percent after lifting its FY operating result outlook.

In Paris, Sodexo dropped 3.24 percent. The food services and facilities management company reported a drop in first-quarter consolidated revenues, reflecting weakness in its energy and resources unit.

In London, Barratt Developments tumbled 0.62 percent. The homebuilder reported that it had completed 367 homes in London during the six months ended December, down 56 percent from the same period last year.

Associated British Food shares lost 4.52 percent. The company reported a drop in like-for-like sales over the Christmas trading period at discount fashion store Primark in Germany and the Netherlands.

Tesco fell 1.44 percent despite reporting a rise in Christmas sales.

JD Sports Fashion jumped 7.56 percent. The sportswear firm expects full-year headline pre-tax profit to be ahead of market expectations by up to 15 percent.

Department store Debenhams surged 5.34 percent as it beat forecasts with a five percent rise in like-for-like sales during the seven-week Christmas period.

Marks & Spencer advanced 0.78 percent after reporting the first sales growth from its clothing arm in almost two years.

Richemont soared 8.60 percent in Zurich after the luxury goods group posted 6 percent growth in third-quarter sales from the previous year.

Fiat Chrysler sank 16.14 percent in Milan after the U.S. EPA accused the company of diesel emissions violations.

Eurozone industrial production grew much more than expected in November, figures from Eurostat revealed Thursday.

Industrial production grew 1.5 percent month-on-month in November, faster than October's revised 0.1 percent rise and the expected expansion of 0.5 percent. Earlier, Euorstat had estimated a 0.1 percent drop for October.

The German economy expanded at the fastest pace in five years in 2016 on robust domestic demand amid weak trade, data published by Destatis showed Thursday. Gross domestic product grew 1.9 percent last year after expanding 1.7 percent in 2015. This was the fastest expansion since 2011, when the biggest euro area economy grew 3.7 percent.

France's consumer price inflation accelerated as initially estimated in December, latest figures from the statistical office Insee showed Thursday. Consumer prices climbed 0.6 percent year-over-year in December, slightly faster than November's 0.5 percent rise. That was in line with the flash data published on January 3.

After reporting a notable decrease in first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits over the two previous weeks, the Labor Department released a report on Thursday showing a modest rebound in initial jobless claims in the week ended January 7th.

The report said initial jobless claims rose to 247,000, an increase of 10,000 from the previous week's revised level of 237,000. Economists had expected jobless claims to climb to 255,000 from the 235,000 originally reported for the previous week.

While fuel prices showed a substantial rebound, the Labor Department released a report on Thursday showing that U.S. import prices rose by less than expected in the month of December.

The Labor Department said import prices climbed by 0.4 percent in December after edging down by a revised 0.2 percent in November. Economists had expected import prices to increase by 0.7 percent compared to the 0.3 percent drop originally reported for the previous month.

The report also said export prices rose by 0.3 percent in December after slipping by 0.1 percent in November. Export prices had been expected to inch up by 0.2 percent.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

