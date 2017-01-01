Jan 12, 12:38 p.m., New York
Create my watchlists and portfolios login | register
KB Home US48666K1097

KB Home Under Pressure Despite Better Than Expected Q4 Results

12:31p.m.

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Shares of KB Home (KBH) have come under pressure during trading on Thursday, with the homebuilder slumping by 4.8 percent. With the drop, KB Home has fallen to its lowest intraday level in a month.

Advertisement

The decline by KB Home (KBH) comes even though the company reported fourth quarter earnings that came in slightly above analyst estimates. The company also reported better than expected revenues.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX


                                                                                                                        

Make newratings better! What can newratings do better?