KB Home Under Pressure Despite Better Than Expected Q4 Results

12:31p.m.

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Shares of KB Home (KBH) have come under pressure during trading on Thursday, with the homebuilder slumping by 4.8 percent. With the drop, KB Home has fallen to its lowest intraday level in a month.



Advertisement

The decline by KB Home (KBH) comes even though the company reported fourth quarter earnings that came in slightly above analyst estimates. The company also reported better than expected revenues.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Complete the form below and send a message to your friends, family and colleagues. The emails Your email:

Friends email:

Bold fields are required. U nderlined letters are accesskeys.



