Disney Giving Back Ground After Downgrade By Pivotal Research

1:05p.m.

BURBANK (dpa-AFX) - On the heels of recent strength, shares of Disney (DIS) are giving back some ground during trading on Thursday. Disney is currently down by 1.6 percent after ending the previous session at its best closing level in over a year.



The decline by Disney comes after Pivotal Research downgraded its rating on the entertainment giant to Sell from Hold and cut its price target to $86 from $102.

