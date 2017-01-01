Schumer To Oppose Nomination Of Sessions As Attorney General

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., has called Senator Jeff Sessions, R-Ala., a friend but revealed Thursday he will oppose the nomination of his colleague as Attorney General.

In a statement, Schumer expressed concerns about Sessions' ability to defend the rights of all Americans and serve as check on President-elect Donald Trump.



"After reviewing his record and giving careful consideration to his answers during the hearing, I am not confident in Senator Sessions' ability to be a defender of the rights of all Americans, or to serve as an independent check on the incoming administration," Schumer said.

"I am also deeply concerned by his views on immigration, which I saw firsthand during the push for comprehensive immigration reform," he added. "For those reasons, I will oppose his nomination to serve as the next Attorney General."

Schumer noted that his opposition to Sessions' nomination comes even though he has worked closely with the Alabama Senator on a number of different issues, particularly trade.

A number of other Democrats have also expressed opposition to Sessions as Attorney General, including Senator Cory Booker, D-N.J.

During the second day of confirmation hearings for Sessions on Wednesday, Booker became the first sitting senator to testify against another sitting senator's nomination to a Cabinet position.

However, Democratic Senator Joe Manchin, D-W.V., has expressed support for Sessions, and his nomination as Attorney General is widely expected to be approved by the Republican-controlled Senate.

