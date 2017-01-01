Giuliani To Advise Trump On Cybersecurity Efforts

1:57p.m.

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - With Russian cyberattacks recently making headlines, President-elect Donald Trump's transition team has announced former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani will offer the incoming administration his expertise and insight on the issue of private sector cybersecurity problems.

The transition team did not provide further details about Giuliani's role but indicated Trump will host a series of meetings with executives from companies who face similar cybersecurity challenges as those facing the government and public entities.



Advertisement

"Giuliani was asked to initiate this process because of his long and very successful government career in law enforcement and his now sixteen years of work providing security solutions in the private sector," the transition team said.

The former mayor serves as the chairman of the global cyber security practice at Greenberg Traurig and the Chairman and CEO of Giuliani Partners, an international security consulting firm.

Trump has warned about Russia, China, other countries, outside groups and people consistently trying to break through the cyber infrastructure of governmental institutions, businesses and organizations

The president-elect has said he will appoint a team to provide him with a plan to aggressively combat and stop cyberattacks within 90 days of taking office.

(Photo: Gage Skidmore)

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Complete the form below and send a message to your friends, family and colleagues. The emails Your email:

Friends email:

Bold fields are required. U nderlined letters are accesskeys.



