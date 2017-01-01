Crude Oil Jumps Above $53 As OPEC Turns Off Spigot

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil futures rallied for a second day amid hopes for increased Chinese demand in the new year.

Reports showing OPEC production fell sharply in December also gave oil prices a lift.



OPEC has promised output quotas that will eat away at the global supply glut in 2017. Most OPEC producers, notably Saudi Arabia, are respecting the arrangement.

OPEC Secretary-General Mohammad Sanusi Barkindo of Nigeria expressed hopes that Russia will also follow through on planned output quotas.

"I remain very confident with what I have seen in the last several months," Barkindo said at the Atlantic Council's Global Energy Forum in Abu Dhabi. "The level of commitment from both sides ... is unparalleled."

WTI light sweet crude oil was up 76 cents, or 1.5 percent, at $53.01, taking back steep losses from earlier in the week.

In economic news, the number of Americans who applied for unemployment benefits in the first week of 2017 rose by 10,000 to 247,000.

U.S. crude ended Thursday's session up 76 cents, or 1.5 percent, at $53.01 barrel.

