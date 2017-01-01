Ford Expands Takata Airbags Recall

4:50p.m.

DEARBORN (dpa-AFX) - Auto giant Ford Thursday announced an expansion to recalls of vehicles with faulty Takata airbags and added over 816,000 vehicles in North America to the list.

Ford said the recalled vehicles contain defective passenger frontal airbag inflators that can rupture with enough force to send pieces of metal flying at occupants.



The recalled vehicles include 2005-09 and 2012 Ford Mustang, 2005-06 Ford GT, 2006-09 and 2012 Ford Fusion, 2007-09 Ford Ranger, 2007-09 Ford Edge, 2006-09 and 2012 Lincoln Zephyr and Lincoln MKZ, 2007-09 Lincoln MKX, 2006-09 Mercury Milan.

Ford said it is not aware of any injuries associated with the passenger side frontal inflators included in this safety recall.

A total of 816,309 vehicles have been added globally to this expansion, including 654,695 in the United States and 161,174 in Canada.

In the U.S. alone, 19 auto makers are in the process of recalling 42 million vehicles with nearly 70 million Takata air bags that risk rupturing.

