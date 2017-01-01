China Trade Data On Tap For Friday

5:47p.m.

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - China will on Friday release December numbers for imports, exports and trade balance, highlighting a busy day in Asia-Pacific economic activity.

Imports are expected to add 3.0 percent on year after rising 6.7 percent in November. Exports are called lower by an annual 3.8 percent after gaining 0.1 percent in the previous month. The trade surplus is pegged at $47.55 billion, up from $44.61 billion a month earlier.



Japan will see December data for money stock. The M2 stock is expected to advance 4.1 percent on year after gaining 4.0 percent in November. The M3 is tipped to gain 3.5 percent after rising 3.4 percent a month earlier.

The Bank of Korea will wrap up its monetary policy meeting and then announce its decision on interest rates. The central bank is widely expected to keep its benchmark lending rate unchanged at the record low 1.25 percent.

The central bank in Indonesia will conclude its monetary policy meeting and then announce its decision on interest rates. The central bank is widely expected to keep its benchmark lending rate unchanged at 4.75 percent.

Singapore will release November numbers for retail sales; in October, retail sales were up 1.7 percent on month and 2.2 percent on year.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

