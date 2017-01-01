Baxter Healthcare To Pay More Than $18 Mln Fine On Sterile Products

DEERFIELD (dpa-AFX) - Healthcare company Baxter Healthcare Corp. has agreed to pay $18.158 million to resolve its criminal and civil liability arising from Baxter's failure to follow current Good Manufacturing Practices or cGMP when manufacturing sterile drug products in North Carolina, the U.S. Department of Justice announced today.



Today's resolution includes a deferred prosecution agreement and penalties and forfeiture totaling $16 million and a civil settlement under the False Claims Act (FCA) with the federal government totaling approximately $2.158 million.

In a criminal information filed today in the Western District of North Carolina, the government charged that, between July 2011 and November 2012, Baxter introduced into interstate commerce drugs that were adulterated under the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act (FDCA) because Baxter did not follow cGMP when making those products. At North Cove, Baxter manufactured large-volume sterile intravenous (IV) solutions in a clean room that had high-efficiency particulate absorption (HEPA) filters installed in the ceiling. Air was pushed into the clean room through the HEPA filters. As alleged in the information, during the relevant time period, a Baxter employee reported the presence of mold on the HEPA filters to plant management.

However, Baxter continued to manufacture IV solutions in that clean room for months while the filters the employee had identified as moldy remained in place. Subsequent testing of the filters following an unannounced U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) inspection revealed several mold species on the filters. There was no evidence of impact on the IV solutions from the mold found on the filters.

