Japanese Market Modestly Higher, Takata Shares Surge

9:36p.m.

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese stock market is advancing on Friday, with a weaker yen lifting investor sentiment. Shares of airbag maker Takata surged following a media report that the company was nearing a deal with U.S. regulators to settle a criminal probe.

In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is adding 81.29 points or 0.42 percent to 19,215.99, off a high of 19,248.09 earlier.

Takata's shares are rising more than 16 percent after the Wall Street Journal reported that the airbag maker could plead guilty as early as Friday to criminal wrongdoing over defective airbags and pay $1 billion to the U.S. Justice Department resolve a criminal probe.

The major exporters are mixed despite a weaker yen. Toshiba is adding more than 1 percent and Canon is edging up less than 0.1 percent, while Panasonic is down 0.2 percent and Sony is lower by 0.4 percent.



Among the major automakers, Toyota is up 0.2 percent, while Honda is edging down less than 0.1 percent.

In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is lower by 0.4 percent. Fast Retailing is advancing almost 1 percent.

In the oil space, Inpex is losing 0.4 percent, while JX Holdings is adding almost 1 percent after crude oil prices rallied overnight.

Among the other major gainers, Seven & I Holdings is rising more than 8 percent after the convenience store operator reported a 4 percent increase in operating profit for the nine months ended November 2016.

Meanwhile, Haseko Corp. is advancing almost 4 percent and Tokyo Gas is adding more than 2 percent. On the flip side, Sumitomo Metal Mining is losing more than 5 percent, Screen Holdings is down more than 4 percent and Pacific Metals is lower by more than 3 percent.

On the economic front, the Bank of Japan said that the M2 money stock in Japan was up 4.0 percent on year in December, coming in at 958.7 trillion yen. That was shy of forecasts for an increase of 4.1 percent and up from the downwardly revised 3.9 percent gain in November.

In the currency market, the U.S. dollar traded in the upper 114 yen-range on Friday.

On Wall Street, stocks closed modestly lower on Thursday, with profit taking contributing to the early weakness. Analysts suggested that the pullback was also partly due to continued uncertainty about Trump's policies following his highly-anticipated press conference on Wednesday.

The Dow fell 63.28 points or 0.3 percent to 19,891.00, the Nasdaq dipped 16.16 points or 0.3 percent to 5,547.49, and the S&P 500 edged down 4.88 points or 0.2 percent to 2,270.44.

European stocks also moved mostly to the downside on Thursday, with the French CAC 40 Index falling by 0.5 percent and the German DAX Index slumping by 1.1 percent. However, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index closed just above the unchanged line.

Crude oil futures rallied for a second day on Thursday amid hopes for increased Chinese demand and after reports showed OPEC production fell sharply in December. WTI oil rose $0.76 or 1.5 percent to close at $53.01 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.

