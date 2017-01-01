Asian Markets Mostly Lower Amid Cautious Trades

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stock markets are mostly lower on Friday, tracking the weak cues from Wall Street amid continued uncertainty about U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's economic policies.

Investors are also treading cautiously ahead of the release of Chinese trade data for the month of December later in the day. Meanwhile, crude oil extended gains in Asian trades.

The Australian market is declining, following the negative lead overnight from Wall Street.

In late-morning trades, the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is losing 50.50 points or 0.88 percent to 5,716.40, off a low of 5,715.60 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is down 48.50 points or 0.83 percent to 5,773.10.

Banking stocks are notably lower. ANZ Banking, Commonwealth Bank, National Australia Bank and Westpac are down in a range of 1.5 percent to 1.8 percent.

Oil stocks are also weak despite the rally in crude oil prices overnight. Santos is losing 1 percent, Woodside Petroleum is declining 0.3 percent and Oil Search is down 0.5 percent.

Meanwhile, AGL Energy said it has received approval from the Fair Work Commission to end the current pay deal at its Loy Yang power plant in Victoria on January 30. The company's shares are adding 0.4 percent.



Among the major miners, BHP Billiton is down 0.2 percent, Rio Tinto is declining 0.7 percent and Fortescue Metals is losing almost 1 percent.

Bucking the trend, gold miners are advancing after gold prices rose overnight. Newcrest Mining is rising 2 percent and Evolution Mining is up 0.2 percent.

Bellamy's Australia extended losses into a third day amid renewed calls from dissident shareholder Jan Cameron to spill its board following the company's profit warning Wednesday. Shares of the struggling baby formula supplier are losing more than 6 percent.

In the currency market, the Australian dollar rallied against the U.S. dollar on Friday amid concerns about Donald Trump's economic plans. In early trades, the local unit was trading at US$0.7495, up from US$0.7469 on Thursday.

The Japanese market is advancing, with a weaker yen lifting investor sentiment. Shares of airbag maker Takata surged following a media report that the company was nearing a deal with U.S. regulators to settle a criminal probe.

In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is adding 81.29 points or 0.42 percent to 19,215.99, off a high of 19,248.09 earlier.

Takata's shares are rising more than 16 percent after the Wall Street Journal reported that the airbag maker could plead guilty as early as Friday to criminal wrongdoing over defective airbags and pay $1 billion to the U.S. Justice Department resolve a criminal probe.

The major exporters are mixed despite a weaker yen. Toshiba is adding more than 1 percent and Canon is edging up less than 0.1 percent, while Panasonic is down 0.2 percent and Sony is lower by 0.4 percent.

Among the major automakers, Toyota is up 0.2 percent, while Honda is edging down less than 0.1 percent.

In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is lower by 0.4 percent. Fast Retailing is advancing almost 1 percent.

In the oil space, Inpex is losing 0.4 percent, while JX Holdings is adding almost 1 percent after crude oil prices rallied overnight.

Among the other major gainers, Seven & I Holdings' shares are rising more than 8 percent after the convenience store operator reported a 4 percent increase in operating profit for the nine months ended November 2016.

Meanwhile, Haseko Corp. is advancing almost 4 percent and Tokyo Gas is adding more than 2 percent. On the flip side, Sumitomo Metal Mining is losing more than 5 percent, Screen Holdings is down more than 4 percent and Pacific Metals is lower by more than 3 percent.

On the economic front, the Bank of Japan said that the M2 money stock in Japan was up 4.0 percent on year in December, coming in at 958.7 trillion yen. That was shy of forecasts for an increase of 4.1 percent and up from the downwardly revised 3.9 percent gain in November.

In the currency market, the U.S. dollar traded in the upper 114 yen-range on Friday.

Elsewhere in Asia, Shanghai, South Korea, New Zealand, Malaysia and Taiwan are in negative territory, while Singapore, Hong Kong and Indonesia are modestly higher.

On Wall Street, stocks closed modestly lower on Thursday, with profit taking contributing to the early weakness. Analysts suggested that the pullback was also partly due to continued uncertainty about Trump's policies following his highly-anticipated press conference on Wednesday.

The Dow fell 63.28 points or 0.3 percent to 19,891.00, the Nasdaq dipped 16.16 points or 0.3 percent to 5,547.49, and the S&P 500 edged down 4.88 points or 0.2 percent to 2,270.44.

European stocks also moved mostly to the downside on Thursday, with the French CAC 40 Index falling by 0.5 percent and the German DAX Index slumping by 1.1 percent. However, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index closed just above the unchanged line.

Crude oil futures rallied for a second day on Thursday amid hopes for increased Chinese demand and after reports showed OPEC production fell sharply in December. WTI oil rose $0.76 or 1.5 percent to close at $53.01 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. In Asian trades Friday, crude oil prices further rose $0.07 or 0.13 percent to $53.08.

