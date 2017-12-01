Gainers & Losers Of The Day: TBIO, IMMU, SGMO, BIOC, APRI

01/12/17

JERUSALEM (dpa-AFX) - The following are the biotech stocks that made their way onto the Day's Gainers & Losers' list of January 12, 2017.

GAINERS

1. Transgenomic Inc. (TBIO)

Gained 295.76% to close Thursday's trading at $1.12.

News: The company has inked a licensing agreement with Canadian laboratory services provider LifeLabs.

Under the agreement terms, LifeLabs has selected Transgenomic's ICE COLD-PCR (ICP) technology as its mutation enrichment platform for cancer testing. The three-year, renewable agreement includes a non-exclusive license to the ICP technology in Canada. Separately, Transgenomic also announced issuance of a new Canadian patent for ICP.

2. Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (APOP)

Gained 84.04% to close Thursday's trading at $6.11.

News: Cellect, a developer of stem cells isolation technology, has been issued a formal notice of allowance around a key method of treatment patent by the United States Patent & Trademark Office.

The patent protects the company's technology and method in type I diabetes, inflammatory bowel disease, graft versus host disease and transplant rejection. Cellect made its IPO in the U.S., debuting on the NASDAQ Capital Market on July 29, 2016.

3. Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MRNS)

Gained 26.13% to close Thursday's trading at $1.40.

News: No news

Near-term catalysts:

- Report top-line data from a phase II trial of Ganaxolone in patients with orphan, genetic disorders in mid-2017. - Initiate Phase 2 study of Ganaxolone in women with postpartum depression (PPD) in 1H 2017. - Initiate Phase 2 study of Ganaxolone in patients with refractory status epilepticus (RSE) in 1H 2017.

Anticipated event: Q4 and full-year 2016 financial results to be announced on March 6, 2017.



4. Zosano Pharma Corp. (ZSAN)

Gained 20.56% to close Thursday's trading at $1.29.

News: No news

Near-term catalyst: Top-line data from a pivotal efficacy trial of M207 for the treatment of migraine, dubbed the Zotrip trial, to be reported this quarter (Q1, 2017).

5. Merus B.V. (MRUS)

Gained 10.16% to close Thursday's trading at $23.96.

News: No news

Near-term catalyst: The company's lead drug candidate is MCLA-128. Interim results from Part 2 of a Phase 1/2 clinical trial of MCLA-128 in breast cancer are expected in the first quarter of 2017.

6. NeuroDerm Ltd. (NDRM)

Gained 9.81% to close Thursday's trading at $22.95.

News: No news

Near-term catalyst:

NeuroDerm is developing a liquid formulation of levodopa/carbidopa (LD/CD) for patients suffering from moderate to severe Parkinson's disease.

The top-line results from a phase II trial of ND0612H, the company's continuously administered levodopa/carbidopa (LD/CD) solution, in advanced Parkinson's patients are expected in the first quarter of 2017.

7. Immunomedics Inc. (IMMU)

Gained 9.78% to close Thursday's trading at $3.93.

News: The company has mailed a letter to stockholders in connection with its upcoming 2016 Annual Meeting of Stockholders to be held on February 16, 2017.

The letter urges stockholders to vote FOR the Immunomedics nominees and keep away venBio Select Advisor LLC, one of the company's stockholders currently waging a proxy contest.

The company in its letter has stated that it is exploring both a partnership for IMMU-132, lead solid tumor therapy candidate, and a sale of the company to realize the full potential of its pipeline in the very near-term.

8. Clovis Oncology Inc. (CLVS)

Gained 8.43% to close Thursday's trading at $53.49.

News: No news

Near-term catalysts: ARIEL3 pivotal maintenance data readout expected mid-2017.

ARIEL3 is a phase III of Rucaparib as maintenance treatment following platinum-based therapy in women with platinum-sensitive, relapsed, high grade serous or endometrioid ovarian fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer.

Rucaparib, under brand name RUBRACA, received accelerated approval from the FDA for treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies as recently as Dec.19, 2016.

9. Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (SGMO)

Gained 8.22% to close Thursday's trading at $3.95.

News: No news

Anticipated event: Q4 and Full-year 2016 financial results to be reported on Feb.7, 2017.

Sangamo expects 2016 revenues to be in the range of $12 million to $17 million, inclusive of research funding from existing collaborations. The consensus revenue forecast among analysts polled by Thomson Reuters is $14.47 million for the year.

LOSERS

1. Biocept Inc. (BIOC)

Lost 21.40% to close Thursday's trading at $2.13.

News: No news

Pullback after having had gained 87% in 2 trading days, following the January 10th announcement of an in-network provider agreement with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, the largest provider of health benefits in that state.

2. Signal Genetics Inc. (SGNL)

Lost 12.11% to close Thursday's trading at $9.58.

News: No news

The stock has been on the decline since the Jan.10th gain of over 264%.

3. Apricus Biosciences Inc. (APRI)

Lost 10.73% to close Thursday's trading at $1.58.

News: No news

Pullback after yesterday's gain of 12.74%.

Anticipated event:

The company plans to re-submit NDA for Vitaros for the treatment of erectile dysfunction as soon as possible this year. Vitaros was turned down by the FDA in July 2008. However, it is approved in Canada and certain countries in Europe, Latin America and the Middle East and is being commercialized in several countries in Europe.

Last November, Apricus was notified about being non-compliant with the $35 million market value of listed securities ("MVLS") requirement. The company is working on its plan to regain compliance with all applicable requirements for continued listing on Nasdaq.

