European Shares Seen Ticking Higher Ahead Of US Bank Earnings

2:09a.m.

VIENNA (dpa-AFX) - European stocks may open flat to slightly higher on Friday as the dollar edged up and oil extended overnight gains on data showing record Chinese imports of oil in December.

London copper is on track for a weekly gain of about 5 percent, its biggest advance in seven weeks, while gold prices edged down from a seven-week high on a firmer dollar.

Asian stocks are trading mixed as uncertainty over the course of U.S. economic policy prevailed post Trump's speech, and Chinese trade data for December underwhelmed expectations.



China's exports fell 7.7 percent in 2016 from a year earlier in dollar terms as global trade remained sluggish, official data showed. Imports slid 5.5 percent last year, leaving the country with a trade surplus of $509.96 billion.

No major economic data releases are due in the European session. Across the Atlantic, trading may be impacted by reaction to closely-watched reports on producer prices and retail sales for December.

Quarterly results from frontline companies are slated for release, with financial giants Bank of America, JPMorgan and Wells Fargo due to unveil their earnings before the opening bell.

Overnight, U.S. stocks fell slightly and the dollar hit a five-week low against major rivals as President-elect Donald Trump's first press conference of the year provided little detail on his economic stimulus plans and investors looked ahead to key earnings releases for direction. The Dow and the tech-heavy Nasdaq slid about 0.3 percent each while the S&P 500 dropped 0.2 percent.

The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index dropped 0.7 percent to snap a two-day winning streak on Thursday after Trump attacked the pharmaceutical industry for high drug prices and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency accused Fiat Chrysler of using undeclared software to pass laboratory emissions tests.

The German DAX tumbled 1.1 percent and France's CAC 40 index shed half a percent while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 closed marginally higher.

