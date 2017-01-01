Dutch Retail Sales Rise For Second Month

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Dutch Retail sales grew for the second consecutive month in November, figures from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed Friday.



Retail trade turnover rose 4.5 percent year-over-year in November, slower than October's 5.4 percent climb in the prior month. In September, sales showed no variations.

Similarly, retail sales volume gained 3.5 percent in November from a year ago.

Shops selling food, beverages and tobacco registered a growth of 2.1 percent in November. The turnover of shops in non-food sector also increased by 4.1 percent.

