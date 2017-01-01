Infosys Q3 Profit Up; Cuts FY17 Revenue Growth View; Stock Dips

2:36a.m.

BENGALURU (dpa-AFX) - Shares of software exporter Infosys Technologies Ltd.(INFOSYSTCH, 500209, INFY) were trading 2 percent lower in India after the company trimmed its forecast for fiscal 2017 revenue growth.

For the year, the company now expects revenues to grow 8.4% to 8.8%, compared to previous guidance of 8% to- 9% growth in constant currency.



In the third-quarter, net profit, on IFRS basis, was $547 million, 4.4 percent higher than last year's $524 million. Earnings per equity share were $0.24, higher than $0.23 a year ago.

Revenues in the quarter grew 6 percent to $2.55 billion from last year's $2.41 billion. Revenues grew 7.3% in constant currency.

Further, the company said it has appointed Ravikumar S. as Deputy Chief Operating Officer reporting to Pravin Rao, Chief Operating Officer, with immediate effect. Ravikumar S. will oversee certain strategic Business Enabling Functions and will be based in India.

In India, Infosys shares were trading at 979 Rupees, down 2.10%.

