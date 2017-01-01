Germany's Business Insolvencies Decline In October

2:49a.m.

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany's business insolvencies declined sharply in October, figures from Destatis showed Friday.



Advertisement

German local courts reported 1,621 business insolvencies in October. Insolvencies had decreased 18.8 percent from prior year.

With the exception of September, the number of business insolvencies reported each month was lower compared with the same month a year earlier since December 2015.

In relation to the business insolvency requests, the prospective debts owed to creditors totaled about EUR 1.5 billion in October. In the same period of last year, they came around EUR 1.3 billion.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Complete the form below and send a message to your friends, family and colleagues. The emails Your email:

Friends email:

Bold fields are required. U nderlined letters are accesskeys.



