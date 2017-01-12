DGAP-DD: RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG (english)

3:00a.m.

DGAP-DD: RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

13.01.2017 / 08:45 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name

Name and legal form: B. Braun Melsungen Aktiengesellschaft

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status

Person closely associated with: Title: Prof. Dr. h. c. First name: Ludwig Georg Last name(s): Braun Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body



Advertisement

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name

RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG

b) LEI

529900MVGMIVUDQY9E20

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE0007042301

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 25.366 EUR 1141447.50 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 25.366 EUR 1141447.50 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

2017-01-12; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

13.01.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Language: English Company: RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG Salzburger Leite 1 97616 Bad Neustadt a.d.Saale Germany Internet: www.rhoen-klinikum-ag.com

End of News DGAP News Service ---------------------------------------------------------------------------

32319 13.01.2017

Complete the form below and send a message to your friends, family and colleagues. The emails Your email:

Friends email:

Bold fields are required. U nderlined letters are accesskeys.



