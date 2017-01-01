Finland Nov Retail Sales Climb Less Than Estimated

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's retail sales rebounded less than initially estimated in November, latest figures from Statistics Finland showed Friday.



The retail sales value grew 3.3 percent year-over-year in November instead of a 3.4 percent rise reported earlier. This was followed by a 0.6 percent decline in October.

In daily consumer goods trade, sales climbed by 2.4 percent and in department store trade by 4.5 percent from one year ago.

Data also showed that wholesale trade advanced 7.7 percent annually in November, reversing a 0.2 percent drop in the preceding month.

