Asian Shares Mostly Lower As Trump Optimism Fades

3:40a.m.

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stocks erased early gains to end mostly lower on Friday, with weak overnight cues from Wall Street and disappointing Chinese trade data denting investor sentiment. Oil extended overnight gains and the dollar edged up from a five-week low versus the yen, helping limit overall losses in the region.

China's Shanghai Composite index slid 6.52 points or 0.21 percent to 3,112.76, falling for the fourth day as data showed China's exports declined at a faster-than-expected pace in December. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was up 108 points or 0.47 percent at 22,937 in late trade.

Data from the General Administration of Customs showed that China's exports fell an annual 6.1 percent in December, exceeding economists' forecast for a decrease of 4.0 percent. Imports grew 3.1 percent annually in the month, just above the 3.0 percent climb expected by economists.

Japanese shares rebounded from two-week low as the dollar edged up and Seven & i Holdings posted better-than-expected third-quarter results. The Nikkei average climbed 152.58 points or 0.80 percent to 19,287.28, while the broader Topix closed 0.62 percent higher at 1,544.89.



Shares of Seven & i Holdings jumped 8.6 percent as the convenience store operator reported a 4 percent increase in operating profit for the nine months ended November 2016. Takata shares soared as much as 16 percent on reports that the beleaguered airbag maker will announce a deal with U.S. regulators to settle a criminal probe.

Australian shares fell notably, dragged down by banks as the euphoria over Trump's policy plans faded and investors waited for the U.S. reporting season to kick off. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index fell 45.80 points or 0.79 percent to 5,721.10 while the broader All Ordinaries index closed 44.80 points or 0.77 percent lower at 5,776.80.

The big four banks lost 1-2 percent while mining giant Rio Tinto dropped 1.2 percent and smaller rival Fortescue Metals Group declined 2.2 percent.

Energy stocks also closed mostly lower despite overnight gains in oil. Bellamy's Australia plunged almost 9 percent to extend losses into a third day amid renewed calls from dissident shareholder Jan Cameron to spill its board. Among the best performers, department store owner Myer Holdings advanced 2.7 percent and coal miner Whitehaven Coal rallied 4.5 percent.

Seoul shares fell as the Bank of Korea left interest rates unchanged for a seventh consecutive month, as expected, and cut its 2017 growth forecast, saying the global economic recovery will be affected by factors such as the directions of the new U.S. government's economic policies, the pace of monetary policy normalization by the U.S. Federal Reserve, and the movements toward spreading trade protectionism.

The Kospi average dropped 10.35 points or 0.50 percent to 2,076.79 amid selling by foreign and retail investors, with foreigners ending their 12-session buying streak. Market bellwether Samsung Electronics slumped 3.5 percent on profit taking after a string of record highs in recent sessions.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX-50 index dropped 16.62 points or 0.24 percent to 7,046.97, led by declines in banks. Singapore's Straits Times index was rising 0.8 percent after a government report showed retail sales in the country increased 1.1 percent in November from the previous year.

India's Sensex was marginally lower at 27,232 as investors booked some profits after three days of gains. Indonesian shares were marginally lower, Malaysia's KLSE Composite index was down 0.2 percent and the Taiwan Weighted lost 0.3 percent.

U.S. stocks fell slightly overnight and the dollar hit a five-week low against major rivals as President-elect Donald Trump's first press conference of the year provided little detail on his economic stimulus plans and investors looked ahead to earnings releases from three of the major banks scheduled for Friday. The Dow and the tech-heavy Nasdaq slid about 0.3 percent each, while the S&P 500 dropped 0.2 percent.

