DGAP-DD: technotrans AG (english)
4:52a.m.
DGAP-DD: technotrans AG english
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
13.01.2017 / 10:37 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
Title: First name: Reinhard Last name(s): Aufderheide
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
technotrans AG
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share ISIN: DE000A0XYGA7
b) Nature of the transaction
Disposal
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s) 24.28 EUR 922.64 EUR 24.36 EUR 50230.32 EUR 24.38 EUR 21942.00 EUR
d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume 24.3650 EUR 73094.9600 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
2017-01-12; UTC+1
f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA, Frankfurt MIC: XETR
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
13.01.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Language: English Company: technotrans AG Robert-Linnemann-Str. 17 48336 Sassenberg Germany Internet: http://www.technotrans.de
End of News DGAP News Service ---------------------------------------------------------------------------
32325 13.01.2017