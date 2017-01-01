Bulgaria CPI Rises Slightly In December

SOFIA (dpa-AFX) - Bulgaria's consumer prices increased for the first time in one year in December, though marginally, figures from the National Statistical Institute showed Friday.

The consumer price index edged up 0.1 percent year-over-year in December, reversing a 0.5 percent decline in the previous month. It was the first rise since January.



Prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages grew 1.3 percent annually in December, while those of clothing and footwear dropped by 1.6 percent.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices climbed 0.6 percent in December, after remaining flat in the preceding month.

In the whole year 2016, the annual rate of change in consumer prices was -0.8 percent.

The EU measure of inflation, or HICP, decreased 0.5 percent yearly in December, while it rose 0.8 percent from a month ago.

