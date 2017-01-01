FTSE 100 Extends Winning Streak As Healthcare Stocks Rebound

5:22a.m.

VIENNA (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks rose further to hit fresh record highs on Friday, as drug makers recovered from the previous session's selloff and media shares advanced after a bullish note from Goldman Sachs.

The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 32 points or 0.44 percent at 7,324 in late opening deals, on track for its record 14th straight session of gains and its sixth straight weekly advance.



Advertisement

Drug makers AstraZeneca, Shire and Hikma Pharma rose over 1 percent each.

Mitchells & Butlers Plc shares soared 5 percent as the pub operator reported strong festive period sales across all brands.

Grafton Group rallied 7 percent. In a trading update, the building materials and DIY group said its group revenue for the year to the end of December rose by 13 percent on a reported basis and by 10 percent in constant currencies.

ITV shares rose over 2 percent after Goldman Sachs upgraded its outlook for the media sector to "attractive" from "neutral".

Specialist building products distributor SIG soared 10 percent on reporting a 1.2 percent rise in group sales for the year to the end of December.

Gold miner Fresnillo dropped 1.8 percent as gold prices fell from a seven-week high on dollar's strength.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Complete the form below and send a message to your friends, family and colleagues. The emails Your email:

Friends email:

Bold fields are required. U nderlined letters are accesskeys.



